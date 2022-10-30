Bills’ Micah Hyde says neck injury was actually long-term issue

The Buffalo Bills are without safety Micah Hyde for the remainder of the year.

On the surface, it looked like Hyde injured his neck late in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans. While that’s true, the issue actually did not begin there.

Hyde spoke via video conference this week and reflected on his status. He has since had successful surgery and is on the path to getting back on the field in 2023.

However, Hyde said what happened against the Titans was actually cumulation of sorts. The defender said he had been dealing with the neck injury for “many years.”

Once Hyde returns, he might be healthier than ever.

For more from Hyde on post-surgery, see the attached clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire