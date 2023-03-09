Bills' Micah Hyde says Justin Fields is 'tough to beat' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If there is a quarterback in the NFL getting disrespected more than Lamar Jackson this offseason, it might be Chicago Bears' Justin Fields.

Since the end of the season, Fields' name has been the center of trade conversations. Since the Bears' have the No. 1 pick, should the Bears trade Fields and draft either Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

And despite the conversation coming up frequently, many have outright dismissed the idea, including Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde.

"I love him. I think he's a great young talent," Hyde said of Fields. "Obviously he can run the ball. He can make throws too. We played him Christmas Eve last year and in a cold game and he was tough to beat.

"So I think they build around him and him being the core and add to that they can be special."

Fields drove the Bears down the field to score an opening drive touchdown and Bears took a lead into halftime. But the Bills' Josh Allen-led offense took over in the second half to secure a 35-13 win.

But Hyde dismissed the idea of trading Fields and instead implored the Bears to build around him, noting the impact some talent could have on the quarterback's trajectory.

"Build around him, give him some weapons and go from there," Hyde said. "He's a young guy. He's going to keep progressing and getting better.

"Give the man some confidence with some weapons around him and anything can happen. Confidence is a hell of a drug in this league. Once you get that confidence around you, you never know."

