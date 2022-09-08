Bills’ Micah Hyde says 2022 roster is best he’s seen top-to-bottom (video)

Prior to the start of the 2022 regular season against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde previewed the upcoming year with the Jim Rome Show.

Focusing on his own team, Hyde, a member of the Bills since 2017, thinks this year’s team is the best he’s seen in Buffalo from “top-to-bottom.”

See the attached video above for Hyde’s breakdown on the 2022 Bills.

Related

Bills do not name starting cornerback ahead of Rams matchup Official: Josh Allen has Aaron Rodgers-esque national weekly spot Bills' Dawson Knox on extension: 'I wanted to be here for as long as I possibly could'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire