Bills’ Micah Hyde to be placed on injured reserve, 2022 season over

The Buffalo Bills defense has taken a huge blow.

The team is expected to place safety Micah Hyde on their injured reserve list.

Doing so will end his 2022 season.

The Bills have yet to announced the transaction, however, Hyde’s representatives posted that update via social media.

Late against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, Hyde suffered a neck injury. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott later said Hyde was sent to the hospital but Hyde was released the next day.

During the lead up to the Bills’ upcoming contest against the Miami Dolphins, Hyde had not practiced at all. Then late this past week, Hyde was reportedly set to get a second opinion on his neck injury.

Such an update is not a positive one, and now the Bills have received the worst one possible.

Without Hyde, reserve safety Jaquan Johnson will be the next man up to fill in for the remainder of the season in Hyde’s spot next to Jordan Poyer.

Related

NFL picks Week 3: 'Experts' put faith in Bills despite injury bug WATCH: Pat McAfee Show says 2022 Bills might end up 'greatest of all-time' Baldy's breakdowns: Bills' Christian Benford earns praise (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire