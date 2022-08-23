Bills’ Micah Hyde named No. 50 on list of NFL’s top-100 players (video)
Bills safety Micah Hyde was named the 50th best player in the NFL. That comes according to players around the league.
For the 12th year in a row, NFL Network has corresponded with players to vote for the best of the best from 100 to No. 1 overall.
Hyde clocks in at 50 and is the second player on the Bills roster to appear on this year’s list. The first was pass rusher Von Miller at No. 93.
Hyde’s first appearance on this same ranking came in 2018 following his first year with the Bills.
Last season, Hyde tied a career-high of five interceptions.
See the NFL Network clip below for Hyde’s selection:
