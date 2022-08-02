Bills’ Micah Hyde looks loose in return from injury at Bills camp (video)

Micah Hyde gave the Bills a big scare early in training camp.

Late last week, Hyde hit the ground after attempting an interception. He ended up picking up a hip/glute knock.

Hyde did sit out a day of practice, but the next time the Bills hit the field on Monday Hyde was out there.

Not only that, he was moving well.

Check out some of Hyde via the Spectrum News clip below:

Micah Hyde back on the field after missing just one day with a bruised hip. Hyde participated in individual work with the DBs, but didn't see field during team work.#BillsCamp pic.twitter.com/RpDVjv8sYA — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 1, 2022

Related

Ex Patriots, Dolphins DB Jason McCourty holds Bills' Josh Allen in high regard (video) Tyrel Dodson had perfect Madden 23 troll on Bills teammate Isaiah McKenzie Injury update: Micah Hyde, two others back at Bills camp

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire