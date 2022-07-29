Bills’ Micah Hyde limps off field at training camp

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde has been injured at the team’s 2022 training camp.

On Friday, the Bills took the field for the fifth workout of camp. During team drills, Hyde went up for an interception and got up limping according to numerous reports:

Hyde was said to have landed on the ground after the play and got up slowly and walked off the field under his own power eventually. However, he did have a noticeable limp.

Hyde eventually got on a cart and went in the locker room for what will likely be tests on the injury.

Check back at Bills Wire for later updates.

