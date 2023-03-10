Bills’ Micah Hyde: Josh Allen gives you confidence you can win each Sunday (video)

Bills safety Micah Hyde explained on NFL Network what makes Josh Allen a quarterback you love to suit up with.

“He gives you confidence we’re going to go out each and every Sunday and win,” Hyde said.

During a “State of the Bills” segment, Hyde added a story about Allen attending a certain party.

One for… Hyde’s one-year old daughter. He said Allen was the first one to show up and Hyde explained how much those little things mean to teammates.

For more from Hyde, see the attached NFL Network clip below:

State of the Bills @micah_hyde on Josh Allen's growth since his rookie year and what makes Stefon Diggs tick @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/poouy1rZud — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 9, 2023

