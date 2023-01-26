Bills’ Micah Hyde on Jordan Poyer: ‘I felt like I let him down’

Bills safety Micah Hyde is getting all up in everyone’s feelings following the end of his team’s 2022 season.

After the Bills’ disappointing loss to the Bengals, 27-10, in the divisional round, Hyde made a revelation. He said if the team would have won, he would have been healthy enough to play.

That’s a bummer for the fan favorite.

In not being out there, Hyde naturally felt like he wasn’t there for his teammates throughout the year.

He originally sustained a neck injury all the way back in Week 2. Hyde missed a lot of game time for the first time in his career.

On a more personal level, Hyde said at locker cleanout day that he let down his safety partner Jordan Poyer.

“It hurt because him having to move on without me, I would have been the same way, there would have been more on my shoulders,” Hyde said. “I feel like I kind of let him down.”

For more from Hyde, see the attached WIVB-TV video below:

Micah Hyde talked about how much it hurt to see Jordan Poyer go down in yesterday's game and how Poyer's future with the #Bills is up in the air. "There was more on Po's shoulders this year than any other year of us being here. To be honest I felt like I let him down." pic.twitter.com/GjwKTgbKY7 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire