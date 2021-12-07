Bills’ Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer were incredibly offended when asked about run defense

The New England Patriots ran the ball on all but three plays when their offense was on the field. That’s right: New England ran 46 times. Quarterback Mac Jones logged just three dropbacks and two completions. And the Patriots beat the Bills, 14-10, in swirling winds and snow.

Even though the Bills knew the Patriots intended to run the ball on every play, New England averaged 4.8 yards per carry and allowed a 64-yard touchdown to running back Damien Harris. Surely, the Bills had to be disappointed with the outcome of the game. They did not seem disappointed with their performance in the run defense, however.

A reporter asked them if they were embarrassed. They were offended. Here’s a look at that postgame exchange.

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy when asked if they were embarrassed by the run defence tonight. pic.twitter.com/5lwqZ8CRyh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

As Micah Hyde was leaving the podium, he had this to say to WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, who asked the question about the Bills run defence. pic.twitter.com/Qigk975fzl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

