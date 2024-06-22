Bills’ Micah Hyde goes into detail on his neck injury with Eric Wood

Neck injuries are always serious. Whether you’re a football player or are employed in any walk of life.

Safety Micah Hyde said if he returns to the NFL it’s only going to be with the Buffalo Bills but he has yet to decide if he’s going to retire.

Hyde appeared on the Centered in Buffalo Podcast with Eric Wood and discussed what he’s currently thinking. Hyde did not announce any choice he has made, but he did go into detail what the issue is… and with the perfect host.

Wood had to abruptly retire from football because of his own neck injury in 2016.

The two had a candid conversation on Hyde’s injury in the clip below:

Will Micah Hyde make a return? He opens up about his neck injury with @ewood70 on Centered on Buffalo. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LoeveDTs9K — Centered on Buffalo (@thebuffalopod) June 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire