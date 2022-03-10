Bills met with Washington’s Kyler Gordon at 2022 NFL combine

The Buffalo Bills met with cornerback Kyler Gordon at the 2022 NFL combine. The defensive back confirmed that via press conference during the event.

Gordon is a prospect that could be in play when the Bills make their first selection at the 2022 NFL draft. There, Buffalo is slated to make their first selection at No. 25 overall.

So far during the pre-draft process, Gordon has a mixed bag in terms of analysis on him.

Gordon is a 6-foot defender with some length that’s also versatile. He can play both on the outside and in the slot. One concern does come from Pro Football Focus.

The football analytics outlet says Gordon “loses track of receivers in zone” coverage.

However, the folks at The Draft Network gave better reviews of Gordon’s ability in a zone defense:

Zone Coverage: He’s very effective in zone coverage. He often plays with bail technique and his outstanding athleticism helps him close and make plays on the football.

Buffalo runs a ton of zone schemes in their defense, so they’ll have to be confident in Gordon if he’s the selection.

In the coming days when free agency begins, the Bills might lose starter Levi Wallace. A year ago, Wallace tested the market and then ended up re-signing with Buffalo.

Even if such a scenario happens again, the Bills could stand to use some overall depth at the position, so Gordon could be a draft target regardless.

In 2021, Gordon was profitable in 12 games for Washington. He had 45 tackles, including two for loss, with seven passes defended and, a forced fumble two interceptions. All were career-highs.

