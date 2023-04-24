Bills met with Penn State OL Juice Scruggs at 2023 NFL combine
The Buffalo Bills have added to the interior of their offensive line already this offseason. There’s a chance it might not stop there.
During free agency, Buffalo inked the likes of Connor McGovern and David Edwards to contracts. If the additions on the inside of the O-line continue, keep the name Juice Scruggs in mind.
According to The Draft Network, Scruggs had a formal meeting with the Bills at the scouting combine:
.@PennStateFball C/G Juice Scruggs is attracting #NFLDraft interest due to versatility as a 2-yr starter.
Scruggs had Combine Formals w/ #49ers & #Dolphins. Recently met virtually w/ #Bucs, #Packers, #Browns, #Chargers & #Bills.
✍️ @TheDraftNetworkhttps://t.co/0JIYD2aw4t
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 20, 2023
Similar to many prospects the Bills target on the offensive line, Scruggs is a versatile player. He could be brought in to play guard, but has potential as a long-term center option behind Mitch Morse as well.
A two-year starter, Scruggs was graded a 71.5 and 67.5 via Pro Football Focus over those seasons, respectively.
Scruggs is currently project to be a mid-round selection at the upcoming draft.
