Bills met with Penn State OL Juice Scruggs at 2023 NFL combine

The Buffalo Bills have added to the interior of their offensive line already this offseason. There’s a chance it might not stop there.

During free agency, Buffalo inked the likes of Connor McGovern and David Edwards to contracts. If the additions on the inside of the O-line continue, keep the name Juice Scruggs in mind.

According to The Draft Network, Scruggs had a formal meeting with the Bills at the scouting combine:

Similar to many prospects the Bills target on the offensive line, Scruggs is a versatile player. He could be brought in to play guard, but has potential as a long-term center option behind Mitch Morse as well.

A two-year starter, Scruggs was graded a 71.5 and 67.5 via Pro Football Focus over those seasons, respectively.

Scruggs is currently project to be a mid-round selection at the upcoming draft.

