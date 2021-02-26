Bills meet virtually with Louisville RB Javian Hawkins

Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated following the season that he wants his team’s rushing attack to improve… but he specifically did not blame rushers Devin Singletary and Zack Moss for struggles.

However, the team continues to do some early offseason scouting on running backs ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Bills scouts spoke virtually with Louisville running back Javian Hawkins.

Hawkins appeared in eight games in 2020, totaling 822 rushing yards on 133 attempts for 6.2 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns. Hawkins is a dynamic threat as both a runner and receiver as he added 16 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hawkins was also very good in pass protection. On 231 pass-block snaps, he never allowed a single sack. The 5-foot-9 rusher is known for his home run type of speed as well.

Related