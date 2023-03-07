Bills meet with TE Luke Schoonmaker at 2023 NFL combine

The Buffalo Bills met with a uniquely named tight end, Luke Schoonmaker, at the 2023 NFL combine.

According to Chat Sports, Schoonmaker had a formal meeting with the Bills:

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker's formal NFL Combine meetings: Cowboys, Packers, Browns, Jaguars and Bills — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) March 3, 2023

Buffalo had 45 formal meetings to conduct at the combine with prospects. The Bills using one on Schoonmaker does show a level of interest the team would have in him at the 2023 draft.

Of course, Schoonmaker would bring more than just his name to a NFL club.

The Draft Network slates Schoonmaker as a third-round pick. Viewed more as a blocker than playmaker, Buffalo did previously attempt to build a 1-2 punch at the tight end position with Dawson Knox and OJ Howard a year ago.

That didn’t work out, but that does show a desire the Bills have in adding a secondary tight end option.

At Michigan, Schoonmaker did not have much production as a playmaker until his senior year. He notched 35 catches for 418 yards and three scores in 2022. All were far and away his career-bests.

That area of his game is where the Bills will likely want Schoonmaker to add to in the pros. Knox did exactly that under the watch of Buffalo’s coaching staff. The 6-foot-5 Schoonmaker could, too.

