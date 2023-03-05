Bills meet with Georgia’s Darnell Washington at 2023 NFL combine

The Buffalo Bills met with a big prospect at the 2023 NFL combine.

Physically big, indeed.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington met with the Bills, he told reporters, including the Buffalo News, from the combine.

Washington is a one-of-a-kind tight end prospect. At 6-foot-7, he would be a huge mismatch problem for NFL defenses.

Because of his size, Washington thrived as a run blocker in college. Pro Football Focus graded him an overall mark of 85.7 in 2022.

His blocking is what mostly got him there, as Washington never really put up big stats as a playmaker at Georgia. Washington’s best season was in 2022, where he had 28 catches, 454 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games played. Not exactly eye-popping numbers.

But if Washington can add to that part of his game in the pros, he would be a force for any offense.

In terms of the Bills, they do have Dawson Knox already locked up to an extension. However, Buffalo did add OJ Howard last year to try and create a 1-2 punch from their tight end position.

That ended up not working out, but there was a desire to do so. The Bills could end up having something similar in mind in 2023.

The Draft Network currently projects Washington as a second-round pick. PFF places Washington at No. 50 overall on the big board as well.

During the combine, Washington spoke about a potential opportunity to join the Bills. Included in that was his thought on being teammates with former Georgia running back James Cook again.

Washington called the Bills offense “special” and his full thoughts can be found in the Buffalo News clip below:

TE Darnell Washington said he has met with Bills. Answers question from Maddie Glab on prospect of reuniting with RB James Cook. pic.twitter.com/sInyKxXsdd — Mark Gaughan (@gggaughan) March 3, 2023

