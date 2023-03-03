Bills meet with DB Jammie Robinson at 2023 NFL combine

The Buffalo Bills have met with one of the top safety prospects at the 2023 NFL combine.

According to The Draft Network, the Bills are one of five teams that have had a meeting with Florida State’s Jammie Robinson:

.@FSUFootball S Jammie Robinson met formally at the NFL Combine with the #Bills, #Falcons, #Broncos, #49ers and #Lions, per source. Robinson is a versatile defender with plenty of interest in his services. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 2, 2023

Heading into the combine, Pro Football Focus has Robinson ranked as their third-best safety prospect and No. 39 overall on their big board.

That puts him in a bit of a tough area for the Bills. Buffalo’s first selection is at No. 27 overall at the upcoming draft. In a perfect world, could the Bills trade back and still land Robinson? If not, they might have to take him with their top pick.

However, much of that will have to do with Jordan Poyer.

If the pending free agent departs Buffalo, that will put the safety position on the team’s first-round radar. If Poyer returns, it’s unlikely the Bills use their first rounder on a safety.

We’ll find out that answer prior to the draft.

On Robinson, PFF admits the 5-foot-10 defensive back has to add size at the next level. However, his technical abilities from the safety position are praised.

