Bills’ Matt Milano named in list of NFL’s top-100 players

The first Buffalo Bills player to be named in NFL Network’s annual ranking of the top-100 players in professional football is linebacker Matt Milano.

Milano ended up slotting in at the No. 69 overall position.

The voting is done through NFL Network but is conducted by players from across the league at the end of the 2022 season.

The segment on Milano via NFL Network can be found below:

Matt Milano being ranked 6️⃣9️⃣ in the #NFL Top-100 is serendipity.pic.twitter.com/63aUvDChDG — Hänsel (@UberHansen) July 27, 2023

Related

WATCH: Stefon Diggs makes sliding grab at Bills camp

Bills' Tyrel Dodson: 'My approach hasn’t changed one bit'

Here's what Josh Allen got Brandon Beane for his birthday (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire