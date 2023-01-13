Bills’ Matt Milano named first-team All-Pro in 2022

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano was named a first-team, All-Pro player for the 2022 NFL season.

The Associated Press released the results of their votes on Friday ahead of the Bills’ Wild-Card weekend matchup against the Miami Dolphins (9-8).

Milano, 28, earns the honor for the first time in his career.

Ironically, he goes the way of safety Jordan Poyer as well.

Last season, Poyer was named a first-teamer on the AP All-Pro list. That, after Poyer was not named to the Pro Bowl. Likewise, Milano was not named a Pro Bowler this season but earned the AP honor nonetheless.

In addition to Milano, receiver Stefon Diggs was named a second-team All-Pro.

