Bills' Matt Milano likely out for season with leg injury

The Bills have lost one of their best players for the season.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury today in London, according to NFL Network.

Although Milano will need an MRI and further evaluation, the injury is believed to include both a broken bone and ligament damage. Bills coach Sean McDermott was upset talking about Milano after the game.

"It's not looking good," Milano said.

The Bills also lost defensive tackle Daquan Jones to an injury that appeared to be serious. And that comes on the heels of losing cornerback Tre White for the season last week. The Bills' defense is in a world of hurt.