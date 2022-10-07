Bills’ Matt Milano keeping bar high, expects more plays, tackles, and sacks

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

The Buffalo Bills have an injury issue in their locker room. In the past, linebacker Matt Milano has had similar problems.

But in a positive twist, Milano hasn’t been snake bitten this year… and boy has that been good news for the Bills defense.

Despite the rash of bumps and bruises that has hit Buffalo’s secondary specifically, the team is still cruising along. Defensively, the Bills head into Week 4 as the second-best unit in the NFL.

A huge reason for that is the linebacker pair the team has and Milano specifically.

So far, Milano has a team-high 27 tackles, three of which are for a loss, with an interception and two passes defended. Another layer comes from Pro Football Focus, who have graded Milano as the best linebacker in the entire league.

As for the player himself… none of it matters, and isn’t even up to own standards.

“Not good enough. I have to keep going and make more plays, make more tackles, make more sacks,” Milano told the Buffalo News.

Always mild-mannered since being drafted by Buffalo in 2017, Milano’s setting a very high bar for himself. The team will have no problem with that.

With the injuries, Milano’s play is making life a bit easier. Head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged that following his team’s win in Week 4 over the Baltimore Ravens. It was clear that his linebackers helped shut down Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“Tremaine [Edmunds] and Matt, the level that they’ve played at, the leadership they’ve given us, in particular with Micah (Hyde) and Tre’Davious (White) out, that’s been important for us and needs to continue,” McDermott said via video conference.

But the team deserves some credit for Milano’s emergence, too.

Milano’s play is different in 2022. So is the Bills’ defensive front. That’s not a coincidence.

The decisions to sign the likes of defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and pass rusher Von Miller is paying dividends for Edmunds and Milano. It has allowed them to make plays and  keep opposing offenses at bay.

The Bills will keep leaning on Milano going forward, starting first with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Related

Bills down starters Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox vs. Steelers

Sean McDermott on Steelers' Kenny Pickett: 'Good, young quarterback'

Bills' Josh Allen was not always a quarterback (video)

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Jaguars rule out DL Foley Fatukasi vs. Texans, WR Zay Jones questionable

    The Jaguars will be without a run stuffer on defense, but are expected to have wide receiver Zay Jones back in action Sunday.

  • 49ers-Panthers injury report: Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead miss practice again

    The 49ers still are dealing with several injuries as they prepare for their contest with the Panthers on Sunday.

  • Tons of USC targets set to play in St John Bosco-Mater Dei showcase

    .@DonJamesSports offers an overview of the many #USC targets who will play in the 1-vs-2 mega-showdown between Bosco and Mater Dei on Friday.

  • No. 21 Washington looks for bounce-back win vs. Arizona St

    Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. didn't have his best game last weekend. Neither did his Washington Huskies. First-year coach Kalen DeBoer doesn't expect a repeat performance when the 21st-ranked Huskies travel to face Arizona State on Saturday.

  • WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts

    KJ Hamler was visibly irate after Russell Wilson missed him on the final play of the Denver Broncos' loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

  • Stephon Gilmore on Russell Wilson: “He kept trying me, so I made him pay”

    When offense is bad, it often means defense is good. On Thursday night, both defenses played well — too well, unfortunately. Colts defensive back Stephon Gilmore had two critical plays for his defense. He intercepted a pass in the end zone late in regulation, and he broke up the pass in the end zone that [more]

  • WATCH: Bills’ Stefon Diggs has colorful message for Ravens fans at end of game

    WATCH: #Bills' Stefon Diggs has colorful message for #Ravens fans at end of game:

  • Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers prediction and keys to the game

    The Bills return to Highmark Stadium to host Pittsburgh and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview of the game.

  • Colts searching for a fix after another ugly offensive game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts wanted to put on an entertaining prime-time show Thursday night. Instead, they turned most football fans off with another dismal offensive performance. Indy (69) and Chicago (64) are the only NFL teams to score fewer than 70 points this season - and the Bears can break away from the pack Sunday.

  • Bills vs. Steelers: Final injury reports

    Final injury reports look better for the #Steelers than the #Bills. Both right here:

  • Bills rule out safety Poyer, tight end Knox against Steelers

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills on Friday ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting tight end Dawson Knox from playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Poyer, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, will miss his second game in three weeks, this time due to an injury to his ribs. Knox will miss his first game this season due to foot and hamstring injuries.

  • Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox among Bills ruled out for Sunday

    The Bills will have a few key players out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, head coach Sean McDermott said during a radio appearance on WGR 550 that safety Jordan Poyer and tight end Dawson Knox would be among those sidelined for Week Five. Poyer is dealing with a ribs [more]

  • Mike McCarthy was stunned to find out the Dallas Cowboys are Week 5 underdogs against Rams

    The Rams are favored by 5.5 points over Dallas.

  • Madrid to probe sex threats by male students

    STORY: This video went viral and provoked an outcry in Spain. A male student in Madrid yells obscenities at women at the nearby all-female dorm, calling them "whores" and "nymphomaniacs".Fellow students at the men's dorm switch on their lights, open shutters and howl in unison.The student also threatened to make the women submit at a "capea" - an outdoor party and amateur bullfight usually involving heavy drinking.On Friday (October 7), Spanish prosecutors launched a criminal hate-crime investigation into what Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called "inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant behavior". The university also said it was probing the incident, which took place last Sunday (October 2). The dorm says it has expelled several of the perpetrators.But in an open letter posted online, some residents of the Santa Monica female dorm accepted their male neighbors' apologies, calling the insults a "traditional practice" at student residencies.And fuelling debate in Spain over what some say is deep-rooted machismo in the culture.This resident, who didn't give her name, was among many to shrug off the incident.“It is being hyped-up and taken out of context. Yes, we have a good relationship with them. We don't feel offended at all.”Male students at the dorm also said it happened every year. Juan Melo says he still felt ashamed. “Like the rest of my colleagues - the ones who took part and the rest of them, like me, who didn't - we are ashamed and sad because those insults are intolerable and above all because of the image it gives the residency and our relationship with Santa Monica, which doesn't reflect reality.”Spain's largest student union has announced a protest for Monday (October 10) and demanded the expulsion of everyone involved in the, quote, "disgusting and sexist" footage.

  • Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injuries to Hill, Howard and gives Tua Tagovailoa update

    Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that he’s hopeful that star receiver Tyreek Hill will play Sunday against the Jets despite a quad injury sustained in practice this week.

  • 3 offensive keys to a Clemson win over Boston College

    Here are three offensive keys for the Tigers to walk away from Boston College with a win.

  • Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir ready for expanded role vs. Steelers

    With Jamison Crowder out, Khalil Shakir will get an expanded role on offense, plus is in line to become the punt returner for the Bills.

  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last five years

    When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can...

  • Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay

    Check out the final injury report for Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons

  • Here's Why We Think LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Is Well Worth Watching

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...