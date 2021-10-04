Bills’ Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer, Taron Johnson injuries are called ‘day-to-day’

Buffalo Bills Sean McDermott is one to be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to injury news, but we’ll take any such positive updates ahead of Week 5.

With the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) en route, the Bills coach said three starters on Buffalo’s defense are considered “day-to-day.”

Linebacker Matt Milano has had an outstanding start to the season, but he left Sunday’s 40-0 Bills (3-1) win vs. the Houston Texans early. He suffered a hamstring injury and did not return.

Prior to the game, starters Jordan Poyer (ankle) and cornerback Taron Johnson (groin) were ruled out when the team announced their inactives prior to kickoff.

They had listed on the team’s injured report throughout all of last week, but Poyer missing the game was still a bit surprising.

Poyer was injured in Week 3 vs. the Washington Football Team. However, after the game he was spotted jumping up and down coming off the field, celebrating the win.

Like Poyer, Johnson might have some optimism as well outside of McDermott’s update.

Johnson played every snap in Week 3.

But Johnson could’ve also been injured during Wednesday’s practice last week prior to facing the Texans. He listed that day as being limited at practice and went on to not practice on Thursday and Friday.

With the likes of the Chiefs offense ahead for the Bills in Week 5, a group which features playmakers Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, having that trio in the lineup won’t be a bad thing.

Bills Wire will provide injury upgrades throughout the week.

