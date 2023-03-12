Bills, Matt Milano agree to extension which creates salary cap space

Matt Milano is not the Buffalo Bills linebacker that has been in the news in recent weeks.

Rather, it’s been Tremaine Edmunds, a pending free agent, and whether or not he will re-sign with the team.

We don’t know that answer for Edmunds just yet. We do for Milano: Yes, he will re-up with Buffalo.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills and Milano have signed a two-year contract extension.

Milano, 28, is now on his third contract with the Bills. At the end of his rookie contract, Milano did not test the free-agent market and opted to re-sign with Buffalo. That second deal had Milano signed through the 2024 season.

Milano and the Bills now added two years to his contract. He’s signed through 2026.

Furthermore, that idea gave Buffalo a salary cap boost. Per Schefter, the Bills save $6 million in cap space in 2023 with the new contract.

Check back for updates…

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire