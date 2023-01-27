Bills’ Matt Milano added to 2023 Pro Bowl roster
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano will join four of his teammates as things currently stand at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.
Milano was originally named a first alternate for the contest, but he was also named a first-team, All-Pro already for his 2022 season. Milano was more than deserving to be called up to the Pro Bowl roster.
Milano replaces Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt. He opted out due to injury.
See the full list of Bills players taking part in the Pro Bowl below:
Matt Milano
Bills linebacker Matt Milano (USAT photo)
Number of Pro Bowls: 1
Mitch Morse
Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Pro Bowls: 1
Jordan Poyer
Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Pro Bowls: 1
Stefon Diggs
Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Number of Pro Bowls: 3
Josh Allen
(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Number of Pro Bowls: 3