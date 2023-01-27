Bills’ Matt Milano added to 2023 Pro Bowl roster

Reuters Videos

STORY: "Good morning Jake, good morning!"This TikTok video of dogs getting on a bus in Alaska has racked up more than 55 million views."We’ve had like 8 million hits and stuff before, we've had a million plenty of times before that video hit, but … but that one of the dogs getting on the bus is what people have been wanting to see for a long time."Mo Thompson is one of the creators behind it.She and her husband run a trail walking and puppy socialization group called Mo Mountain Mutts in Skagway Alaska."I’m just like the average family dog trainer."They were initially posting content online so clients could check in on their pups.But then they found an audience."I had a picture of me passing treats out or something and somebody said I looked like a flight attendant…"("Thank you for riding with Mo Mountain Mutts...")"... We were like, oh yeah, I could be a flight attendant. So that was like a silly skit we did..."("Would you guys like a complimentary chicken liver with your bus ride?")"...and our TikTok fans would be like, 'can you get closer to their mouth? I want to hear them eat,' so we would like do an ASMR. And so, basically - our TikTok fans asking for stuff and then us providing what they’re asking for.""Good morning, Bama...."For the viral video, Thompson needed permission from owners and help filming.She thinks she knows why it's struck a chord."We took four different examples of four different ways a dog will get on the bus.... We specifically chose an older dog who does the same thing every single day - and he’s also the internet’s favorite dog - and then we showed another dog who is waiting outside, like that’s funny… We’re humanizing them so people can relate to them."Thompson hopes to use her newfound fame to help educate pet owners on basic skills through her YouTube channel.And she says she’ll keep running the bus as long as she can…"Until my bus breaks (laughs) then I’ll have to upgrade maybe to an airplane or something? I don't know!" "A lot of people are asking, you know, can they come on the bus, like people want to pay to come on the bus. I will never - I will never ever allow that because my Mo Mountain Mutts excursions are for the dogs."