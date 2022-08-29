Bills’ Matt Barkley: Team was focused on game vs. Panthers

The Buffalo Bills saw their preseason win streak broken Friday night by the Carolina Panthers, with a final score of 0-21.

As these games are used to assess talent and players in different game action scenarios to evaluate which players to keep or cut to trim down the roster, they do not impact the team’s regular season record.

But that does not mean the game does not matter to those playing it.

“We’re focused on winning a football game and that was our goal tonight,” Bills backup QB Matt Barkley said while addressing the media after the game.

When asked what it’s like going into a preseason game situation with players trying to perform and make cuts with off-the-field issues surrounding the team looming, Barkley spoke to the need to still focus during gameplay on the field.

The team was in the headlines prior to kickoff, as allegations surfaced involving rookie punter Matt Araiza.

As such, the team was tasked with still being able to navigate the gravity of such a situation to still commit attention to the game they need to play.

“I think it just comes down to compartmentalizing and focusing on winning the game like I said that was our mindset and that’s where guys had to be,” the QB shared. “I mean it wasn’t good losing a game like that, scoring no points, so wasn’t the best mood.”

When asked whether he’s talked to Araiza yet, the QB said he’d not, but may soon.

“Probably, but we’ll see when that happens.”

When asked about the allegations, Barkley made it clear

“I’d rather not discuss my reaction or talk about it, I mean again I know it’s a work in progress and there’s a lot to work through,” he responded. “I’d rather leave it at that”

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire