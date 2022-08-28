Bills’ Matt Barkely on punt: ‘It is not something I’ve ever practiced’

With only several hours notice Matt Barkley did something he’s never done in a game before during Friday’s contest against the Carolina Panthers.

He booted a 53-yard punt,

much to the surprise of fans and media alike.

Matt Barkley just pinned a punt inside the 10 yard line… not something I ever expected to write. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) August 27, 2022

When asked going into the game whether he knew he’d be asked to punt or if that’s something he’s ever practiced

“It is not something I’ve ever practiced and I knew right before the game,” Barkley said to the press. “They came to me and asked.”

The backup QB went 9/13 with 100 passing yards and no TDs in the game, as the team would fall 0-21.

Despite the loss, Barkley did manage to crack a smile and a joke when asked about the 53-yard boot,

“Yeah it’s a career best so I’ll take that,” he said.

“I think I hit that so bad that it ended up being good. Rolled, bitcoin bounced” the crypto currency enthusiast quipped.

The Bills often bring in players through free agency and the NFL Draft with multi-positional skills and talents, and fortunately, Barkley’s athleticism played a role in providing a play when needed.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire