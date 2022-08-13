Bills’ Matt Araiza uncorks 82-yard punt vs. Colts (video)

Matt Araiza showed the Buffalo Bills faithful exactly why his nickname was “Punt God” before ever kicking a ball in the NFL.

In his team’s first preseason game of 2022 against the Indianapolis Colts, Araiza was first spotted just taking holding duties for kicker Tyler Bass during the game. The first punt of the contest was taken by incumbent punter Matt Haack.

However, the second went to Araiza. He delivered.

Araiza uncorked a massive 82-yard punt from near his own end zone which ended up going as a touchback.

Usually a team likes to avoid touchbacks, but from that distance? Yeah, that’s more than welcome.

Check out the boot from the Bills’ sixth-round rookie below:

