Bills’ Matt Araiza releases statement on lawsuit, claims innocence

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has released a statement on the lawsuit he was cited in via his legal representatives.

Sending a message to NFL insiders, Araiza commented that “facts of the incident” are not correct.

Here is the message via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Statement from Bills’ punter Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2022

Related

It happened: Matt Barkley punts for Bills vs. Panthers (video) Report: Matt Araiza is at Bills' preseason game vs. Panthers but will not play Bills at Panthers: Baker Mayfield will play extended time

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire