Bills’ Matt Araiza releases statement on lawsuit, claims innocence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has released a statement on the lawsuit he was cited in via his legal representatives.

Sending a message to NFL insiders, Araiza commented that “facts of the incident” are not correct.

Here is the message via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Related

It happened: Matt Barkley punts for Bills vs. Panthers (video)

Report: Matt Araiza is at Bills' preseason game vs. Panthers but will not play

Bills at Panthers: Baker Mayfield will play extended time

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories