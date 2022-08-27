Bills’ Matt Araiza releases statement on lawsuit, claims innocence
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza has released a statement on the lawsuit he was cited in via his legal representatives.
Sending a message to NFL insiders, Araiza commented that “facts of the incident” are not correct.
Here is the message via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
Statement from Bills’ punter Matt Araiza: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2022
