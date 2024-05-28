Bills’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling excited to help Josh Allen win hardware

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is one of the unknowns of the new look Buffalo Bills wide receiver room.

There’s a few such players in there, but Valdes-Scantling brings something to the table that Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott liked above the rest. McDermott noted via video conference during OTAs that the two Super Bowls Valdes-Scantling has won with the Kansas City Chiefs is a big plus.

On top of that, the 29-year-old has played alongside former NFL MVPs. His previous quarterbacks were Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers.

Now Valdes-Scantling, who signed a one-year deal in Buffalo this offseason, is ready to help Allen grab some of the hardware that those two have already won.

“I’ve had some guys that can throw the ball,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Hopefully we can get Josh an MVP and Super Bowl this year.”

For more from MVS, see the attached Bills Live clip below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire