Bills’ Malik Boyd to interview for vacant Titans general manager job

Buffalo Bills Senior Director of Pro Personnel, Malik Boyd, is on the Tennessee Titans’ radar.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Titans will be interviewing Boyd for their vacant general manager position. No date and time for the interview has yet to be reported.

Tennessee has been without a GM since December 6. Jon Robinson, who spent seven years with the Titans, was fired then. However, Tennessee has retained head coach Mike Vrabel.

Boyd, 52, has previously been on the radar of NFL teams regarding GM roles. Per Texans Wire, he interviewed for Houston’s vacant general manager position in 2020.

Briefly playing the league from 1994-1995, Boyd has been with Buffalo since 2017.

Before joining the Bills, Boyd was with the Arizona Cardinals for 12 seasons. From 2005-15, Boyd was a scout.

Since the end of the 2022 regular season, Boyd is the first member of the Bills front office to be interviewed for a vacant position around the NFL.

Last offseason, Buffalo lost Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen to the New York Giants. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was also interviewed for vacant roles around the NFL in the past, but he remains in western New York.

Bills Wire will provide updates on all interview candidates from the team throughout the offseason.

Related

Bills' John Brown has special moment on & off the field vs. Patriots WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills' 35-23 win over the Patriots Bills' Nyheim Hines: 'Felt like Damar Hamlin was out there with us'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire