Bills make it to Detroit after Buffalo airport reopens amid massive snowstorm

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are scheduled to play at Detroit's Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bills fans are in Detroit before the team has even left, but the real question was whether the team make it out of Buffalo despite the massive snowstorm inundating the city.

Fortunately for all involved, the answer turned out to be "yes," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team initially planned to leave for Detroit on Saturday afternoon as they normally would for a road game, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday. The only issue is that this wasn't your normal road game.

The NFL announced late Thursday that it was moving the Bills' home game against the Browns to Detroit as Western New York saw record snowfall.

The New York storm has been so severe that ambulances were reportedly not able to transport critical patients because of stuck cars in the historic snowfall Friday.

While the Browns made the roughly two-and-a-half hour drive to Detroit via bus on Saturday, they had the benefit of no snow — and a short trek. The Bills, however, had to battle historically snowy conditions just to make it to the airport.

The runways at the airport reopened at 9:25 a.m. after closing at 5:30 a.m, the airport announced, with a reported 25 inches of snow falling on the tarmac by Saturday morning. Throughout the day so far, flights out of Buffalo have seen significant delays and cancellations. As of Saturday morning, 46 flights were canceled due to the conditions.

The @BuffaloBills are SUPPOSED to take off for Detroit at 3:30 from the airport. This is what the tarmac looks like now. About 25 inches of snow… @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/9EYqrrZ7Ru — Abby Fridmann (@abbyfridmannTV) November 19, 2022

Saturday morning, Rapoport reported that the team was working on getting players out of their homes and to the airport as snowfall briefly quelled.

Videos from local reporters show that once out of their homes, the journey to the airport will be a very slow one for people.

An unbelievable scene in Orchard Park capture by @MSchwartzTV and @SeanMickey7. Abbott Road is a parking lot. #BuffaloStorm2022 pic.twitter.com/fX5ChGdr0Q — Aaron Jay Mason (@aaronwkbw) November 19, 2022