Bills Mafia trolls Taylor Swift’s (potential) upcoming visit to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills will most likely have a very special guest at Highmark Stadium next weekend.

The Bills (11-6) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) in the upcoming AFC Divisional round after their 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card.

That means music star Taylor Swift might be in the house.

Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has grabbed the attention of the football world since she started attending Chiefs games this season. With the upcoming important contest being located in western New York, many believe Swift could be making a trip to western New York.

Bills fans are at least having fun with the idea.

Check out some of the top Bills-Chiefs-Taylor posts to social media in the list below:

Bills fans if they see Taylor Swift at the game next week pic.twitter.com/NMtaVgOVwG — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 16, 2024

Taylor Swift is about to have her biggest event in Buffalo since her 2007 show at the Erie County Fair — Buffalo Eats (@BuffaloEats) January 16, 2024

Taylor Swift checking into the nicest hotel in Buffalo next week pic.twitter.com/jHi9xNiGT1 — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 15, 2024

hope they put Taylor swift in the takeo spikes suite next week — kyle (dune mode) (@kylesilagyi) January 16, 2024

The view I need Taylor Swift to have next week. pic.twitter.com/6sGthLwi2F — Greg Vorse (@GregVorse) January 16, 2024

Taylor Swift vs Hailee Steinfeld next week pic.twitter.com/fYasOioZtl — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) January 16, 2024

Taylor Swift watching the drunkest humans she’s ever seen jumping through flaming tables in Buffalo next week pic.twitter.com/ChEjEdjzug — Matt Laine (@DaFiretruck) January 15, 2024

BRING ME TAYLOR SWIFT AND HER PODCASTER BOYFRIEND THE BILLS CANNOT BE KILLED — championship seltzer 🏆 (@seltzermom) January 15, 2024

FOR BILLS/CHIEFS…CALL KISS 98.5 & SEE IF THEY ARE BOYCOTTING TAYLOR SWIFT! PROFILE A BILLSAGRAM INFLUENCER! SEE IF THE MAYOR IS DOING A FOOD WAGER W/ KC MAYOR!! RUN A POLL- KC BBQ VS BBQ WINGS! TROLL NICK WRIGHT ON SOCIAL MEDIA! GET TO WORK!!! -Buffalo media news director- pic.twitter.com/4RZsRjcCF2 — Joe’s subculture within the team culture (@BuffaloWins) January 16, 2024

i bet taylor swift is gonna come to buffalo and dip her wings in ranch — andrea (@heyitsandreah) January 16, 2024

If Taylor Swift needs fashion inspo for Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/6377sZ1y0n — Meghan Chayka (@MeghanChayka) January 15, 2024

taylor swift will 100% eat wings at a buffalo wild wings next week — Nick (@Nick_Wojton) January 16, 2024

Taylor Swift + Buffalo is the collab I need in my life. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) January 16, 2024

Taylor Swift coming to Buffalo next week pic.twitter.com/KdAJ0WRsqg — Michael Wachowiak (@mikewachowiak) January 16, 2024

Taylor Swift is coming to Buffalo pic.twitter.com/A1YisVkf3y — Bryan (@NachoHelmet) January 16, 2024

i never in a million years thought the buffalo bills would be the reason taylor swift is coming to buffalo — blair waldorf❥ (@gabbymauro) January 16, 2024

Taylor Swift is gonna a jump through a table next week in Buffalo — Rohan Singh (@haan_singh91) January 15, 2024

Taylor Swift when she realizes she has to go to Buffalo in January on Sunday pic.twitter.com/GyQYA0LIBn — Josh Beaulne (@joshuabeaulne) January 16, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire