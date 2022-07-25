Bills Mafia gives Jordan Poyer warm welcome at training camp amid contract status

Despite ongoing contract negotiations, the Buffalo Bills had Jordan Poyer on the practice field during their first training camp practice on Sunday.

If you thought that team was happy to see him, Bills Mafia might have one-upped them.

Throughout the offseason Poyer has made his feelings known. He wants to stay in Buffalo, but as he enters the final year of his contract in 2022, he wants an extension.

Also at that first workout was Poyer’s agent. Perhaps that’s a sign of good things to come?

But as referenced, it was great for Poyer to see he’s still supported. When fans at St. John Fisher College saw the safety approaching the practice field, they erupted in cheers.

Poyer returned the favor by giving them a pump up right back.

Check out Poyer’s enterance via WROC-TV in Rochester below:

