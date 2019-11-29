Bills loved Josh Allen’s “Superman” sneak

Josh Allen has made plenty of plays this year, leading the Bills to a 9-3 record.

But for his teammates, few of them summed up what he’s brought to the team like his second-quarter sneak on a fourth down, a play which contained multitudes.

Allen’s original plan was to hand off to Devin Singletary, but the ball hit the ground. So he picked up a fumble, dove over the line, then regained his feet and shoved his way through a tackle attempt for more than enough yardage to convert.

“Superman,” Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes said, via Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com. “I’d never seen a quarterback drop a sneak, pick it up and fight off eight defenders while he was Eurostepping to get the first down.

“It was honestly Superman. I can’t wait to watch it again.”

Repeated viewings of the play underscore how impressive it was, and why Allen and the Bills were so excited about it.

It was also part of another impressive day for the second-year quarterback, who was 19-of-24 passing for 231 yards and a touchdown, with another 43 yards on 10 carries, with a score on the ground.

That touchdown allowed him to join Cam Newton as the only quarterback with at least eight rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons, and his play all season has engendered a loyalty among his teammates.

“There aren’t many quarterbacks like him,” wide receiver Cole Beasley said. “I’ll follow him anywhere. I’m not much of a fighter, but I’ll follow him into a bar fight any day.”

Going into a fight with Superman gives you a certain confidence.