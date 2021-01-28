The Bills have made great strides over the last couple of seasons, but they now face an offseason that calls for them to close the remaining gap with the Chiefs while dealing with the roster turnover that comes every year.

General Manager Brandon Beane addressed the latter half of that equation during a press conference on Wednesday. The team’s group of impending free agents includes right tackle Daryl Williams, right guard Jon Feliciano, and linebacker Matt Milano.

Milano has developed into a key defensive piece since being a fifth-round pick of the 2017 draft and Beane said that could price him out of Buffalo’s plans even if they want to keep him in the role he’s been playing for the team.

“We’d love to be able to get Matt back,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “He knows that. I shared that with him and I’m sure Sean [McDermott] has as well. The business side matters. He wants to and he’s earned the right to go to free agency and see what his market bears. We’ll do our best to retain him and as many guys as we can. We just don’t even know the numbers yet and what it’s going to be. There’s going to be some tough decisions unfortunately for us, whether it’s letting guys go on this roster or having to watch guys leave.”

The Bills are waiting to find out the exact cap number they’ll have to work with in 2021, but there’s not expected to be much space to work with as they try to keep building on what they accomplished this season.

Bills would love to keep Matt Milano, but “tough decisions” await originally appeared on Pro Football Talk