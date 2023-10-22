Bills loss presents Dolphins with incredible opportunity on SNF

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins wait until primetime for their battle with the Philadelphia Eagles, so they got an opportunity to watch other teams around the league.

One game that members of the Dolphins organization had their eyes on was the matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. The two AFC East teams went head-to-head, with Bill Belichick’s team pulling off an upset at Gillette Stadium.

Buffalo’s loss dropped them to 4-3 to start the season, with losses to the Patriots, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami entered the weekend with a one-game lead in the division, but with the results in the early window, Mike McDaniel and company have an opportunity to build an early two-game lead over the Bills, who have the tiebreaker over the Dolphins if they had the same record after the 17-game regular season.

Earning a win over the Eagles on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field is far from an easy task, but if the Dolphins are able to capitalize, they’d be setting themselves up in great position with some tough games remaining on their schedule.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire