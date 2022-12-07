Bills lose Von Miller for season with torn ACL

An exploratory surgery on Buffalo Bills defensive star Von Miller provided more information than the AFC East team hoped.

While doing the surgery, it was discovered Miller had torn his ACL and now will be lost for the rest of the season.

The Bills had hoped Miller would be gone for a short period but a torn ACL changes everything.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller (ACL) out for the season. pic.twitter.com/u6KS2J5O1o — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2022

More:

— Von Miller also tore the ACL in this same knee in 2013.

— Had the repositioning of the lateral meniscus been all that was needed, Von Miller had a chance to return late in the regular season.

— When they went in, they found significant enough ACL damage to repair. https://t.co/ZHNYBQguMe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire