Bills lose Matt Milano in ugly first half in London

Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered what appeared to be a very serious leg injury in the first half of today's game against the Jaguars.

Milano had to be carted to the locker room, and the Bills quickly announced that he was out for the game with a knee injury. The team's medical staff was seen putting a large cast over Milano's leg, which is often an indication that the injury is severe.

Milano was a first-team All-Pro last season and is one of the Bills' best players, and if he's out for the season it's a huge loss to Buffalo. Rookie Dorian Williams took Milano's place in the defense, but no one can replace Milano.

Several other players were shaken up during the first half, but none appeared to be as serious as Milano's injury.

The Bills have struggled throughout an ugly first half but finally got on the board late in the second quarter to cut the Jaguars' lead to 11-7.