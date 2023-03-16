Bills lose out on free-agent LB Lavonte David as he returns to Bucs

Lavonte David is not going to replace Tremaine Edmunds on the Buffalo Bills defense.

According to Bucs Wire, the longtime veteran has decided to return to the place he’s played his entire career: Tampa Bay. David is re-signing via a one-year deal.

Early in free agency, the Bills reportedly expressed some level of interest in the 33-year-old. He could have been a short-term solution for Buffalo after Edmunds departed in free agency for the Chicago Bears.

David has played his entire career with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay selected him in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft.

David had been expected to test free agency. However, a return to Tampa was still on the table as of last week.

Even with the retirement of quarterback Tom Brady, David decided to stay put where he won a Super Bowl and earned All-Pro honors.

Without Edmunds and David in the fold, the Bills currently sport a middle linebacker position with 2022 third-round pick Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson, who re-signed this week.

