Bills lose Dan Morgan to Panthers front office

The Carolina Panthers have plucked a member of the Buffalo Bills’ front office.

Early last week, it was reported that the Bills’ director of player personnel, Dan Morgan, would interview for the Panthers’ vacant assistant general manager position. On Saturday, the Panthers announced that Morgan landed the job:

#Panthers hire Dan Morgan as assistant general managerhttps://t.co/Lk4Mgh092u — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 8, 2021

In 2001, Morgan was a first-round pick of the Panthers at No. 11 overall. In 2018, the Bills hired Morgan, who was previously the Seahawks’ director of pro scouting.

Prior to Morgan interviewing for the job, MMQB’s Albert Breer called Morgan a “name to watch” in regard to the vacant position. The 42-year-old will work alongside current Panthers GM Scott Fitterer.

In 2017, the Bills hired both head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane from the Panthers.

