Bills lose backup QB Case Keenum, agrees to terms with Texans

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills are in the quarterback market once more.

According to Aaron Wilson from Houston’s KPRC 2 TV, the Texans are expected to sign Case Keenum to a two-year deal. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Keenum, 35, was traded to Buffalo by the Cleveland Browns last March. Upon doing so, he signed a restructured contract to spend the 2022 season as the backup to Josh Allen and was a pending free agent.

