Bills lose backup QB Case Keenum, agrees to terms with Texans

The Buffalo Bills are in the quarterback market once more.

According to Aaron Wilson from Houston’s KPRC 2 TV, the Texans are expected to sign Case Keenum to a two-year deal. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Keenum, 35, was traded to Buffalo by the Cleveland Browns last March. Upon doing so, he signed a restructured contract to spend the 2022 season as the backup to Josh Allen and was a pending free agent.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire