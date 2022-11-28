Bills’ locker room ravaged with illness leading into Patriots game

The Buffalo Bills are dealing with another sickness bug ravaging the locker room and knocking multiple players out of practice.

In Monday’s injury report, it was revealed that five players were out with an illness ahead of the Bills’ Thursday Night Football showdown with the New England Patriots.

Safety Damar Hamlin, cornerback Dane Jackson, safety Jaquan Johnson, tight end Quintin Morris and wideout Khalil Shakir were the names on the list. Of course, the Bills are hopeful that the illness is contained, and this isn’t a problem that lingers closer to kick-off.

Monday injury report pic.twitter.com/AwrLyePUF8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 28, 2022

This has been a rough sick season with multiple players and teams dealing with illnesses. It’s a tough turn of events considering how important this game could be for both teams.

For the Bills, it keeps them in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the division throne. Meanwhile, another loss for the Patriots on Thursday would sink their playoff hopes even further. They’ll be facing a Bills team coming off back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.

It’s a team that has absolutely owned them in the previous two head-to-head meetings, including an embarrassing 47-17 loss in the AFC wild card round of the playoffs last season.

