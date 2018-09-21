Bills list running back McCoy questionable for game at Vikes

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 file photo, Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The more skepticism LeSean McCoy hears over whether he can maintain his production at the age of 30, the better the Buffalo Bills running back feels. McCoy is using the questions as motivation in preparing to open his 10th NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 when the Bills play at Baltimore. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Bills running back LeSean McCoy is listed as questionable due to a rib cartilage injury for Buffalo's game at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

McCoy has practiced on a limited basis since being hurt in a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. Backup running back Taiwan Jones is also listed Friday as questionable due to a deep cut on his forehead.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson has been ruled out and will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

The Bills could be down to three healthy cornerbacks with Philip Gaines (dislocated right elbow) and rookie Taron Johnson (shoulder) listed as questionable. Johnson practiced fully Friday for the first time since being hurt in a season-opening loss at Baltimore.

