Bills list Josh Allen as questionable

Multiple reporters at the open portion of Bills practice on Friday noted that quarterback Josh Allen was not on the field, but he isn’t listed as a non-participant in practice on the team’s injury report.

The Bills listed Allen as a limited participant with the right elbow injury that kept him from practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. That limited behind-the-scenes workout was enough for the team to keep the door open for him to play against the Vikings.

Allen was listed as questionable for that game. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said in a radio interview that the team is taking it an hour at a time with the quarterback, so that approach will continue for a while.

Case Keenum will start if Allen does not go on Sunday and the Bills will have to promote Matt Barkley from the practice squad to ensure they have a backup in that circumstance. That move will have to be made by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

McDermott ruled safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) out during the aforementioned radio interview. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) is listed as doubtful and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) is listed as questionable.

