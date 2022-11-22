Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports from Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:
Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)
DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)
Limited participation
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
Full practice
CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
S Damar Hamlin (neck)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
S Jordan Poyer (elow)
OL David Qussenberry (ankle)
Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.
Detroit Lions (4-6)
Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
OL Evan Browns (ankle)
DL Charles Harris (groin)
OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)
CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)
DL Josh Paschal (knee)
Limited participation
WR DJ Chark (ankle)
OL Frank Ragnow (foot)
WR Josh Reynolds (back)
Full practice
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)
D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)
Notes: Okudah was ruled out and will not face the Bills. … Ragnow, Reynolds are starters and were upgraded from DNP to limited on Tuesday.