Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports from Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Limited participation

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

Full practice

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

S Damar Hamlin (neck)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

S Jordan Poyer (elow)

OL David Qussenberry (ankle)

Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL Evan Browns (ankle)

DL Charles Harris (groin)

OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)

CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)

DL Josh Paschal (knee)

Limited participation

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

OL Frank Ragnow (foot)

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

Full practice

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)

Notes: Okudah was ruled out and will not face the Bills. … Ragnow, Reynolds are starters and were upgraded from DNP to limited on Tuesday.

