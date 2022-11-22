Bills at Lions: Tuesday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the full injury reports from Tuesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)

  • DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Limited participation

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow)

Full practice

  • CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

  • S Damar Hamlin (neck)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • S Jordan Poyer (elow)

  • OL David Qussenberry (ankle)

Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1)  Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • OL Evan Browns (ankle)

  • DL Charles Harris (groin)

  • OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)

  • CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)

  • DL Josh Paschal (knee)

Limited participation

  • WR DJ Chark (ankle)

  • OL Frank Ragnow (foot)

  • WR Josh Reynolds (back)

Full practice

  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

  • D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)

Notes: Okudah was ruled out and will not face the Bills. … Ragnow, Reynolds are starters and were upgraded from DNP to limited on Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories