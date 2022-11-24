Bills at Lions: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup on Thanksgiving at Ford Field:

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) (USAT photo)

  • Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

  • Greg Rousseau (ankle)

  • AJ Epenesa (ankle)

  • Cam Lewis

  • Baylon Spector

  • OL Mitch Morse (ankle)

  • Tommy Sweeney

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1)  Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

  • Evan Brown (ankle)

  • Charles Harris (groin)

  • Jonah Jackson (concussion)

  • Jeff Okudah (concussion)

  • Josh Paschal (knee)

  • Michael Brockers

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

