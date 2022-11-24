Bills at Lions: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup on Thanksgiving at Ford Field:
Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) (USAT photo)
Tremaine Edmunds (groin)
Greg Rousseau (ankle)
AJ Epenesa (ankle)
Cam Lewis
Baylon Spector
OL Mitch Morse (ankle)
Tommy Sweeney
Detroit Lions (4-6)
Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Evan Brown (ankle)
Charles Harris (groin)
Jonah Jackson (concussion)
Jeff Okudah (concussion)
Josh Paschal (knee)
Michael Brockers