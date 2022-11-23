Bills at Lions: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports from Wednesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Out

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Questionable

OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)

Doubtful

DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)

Will play

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

S Damar Hamlin (neck)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

S Jordan Poyer (elow)

OL David Qussenberry (ankle)

Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Out

OL Evan Brown (ankle)

DL Charles Harris (groin)

OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)

CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)

DL Josh Paschal (knee)

Questionable

WR Josh Reynolds (back)

Will play

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)

WR DJ Chark (ankle)

OL Frank Ragnow (foot)

Notes: The Lions players listed as out are all starters.

