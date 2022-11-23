Bills at Lions: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports from Wednesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:
Buffalo Bills (7-3)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Out
Questionable
OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)
Doubtful
DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)
Will play
CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
S Damar Hamlin (neck)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
S Jordan Poyer (elow)
OL David Qussenberry (ankle)
Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.
Detroit Lions (4-6)
Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Out
OL Evan Brown (ankle)
DL Charles Harris (groin)
OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)
CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)
DL Josh Paschal (knee)
Questionable
WR Josh Reynolds (back)
Will play
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)
D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)
WR DJ Chark (ankle)
OL Frank Ragnow (foot)
Notes: The Lions players listed as out are all starters.