Bills at Lions: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports from Wednesday for the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Ford Field:

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Out

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

  • DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

Questionable

  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle)

Doubtful

  • DE AJ Epenesa (ankle)

Will play

  • CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow)

  • S Damar Hamlin (neck)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • S Jordan Poyer (elow)

  • OL David Qussenberry (ankle)

Notes: Edmunds, Rousseau did not play last week vs. Browns. … Morse was spotted in a walking boot after facing the Browns.

Detroit Lions (4-6)

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1)  Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Out

  • OL Evan Brown (ankle)

  • DL Charles Harris (groin)

  • OL Jonah Jackson (concussion)

  • CB Jeff Okudah (concussion)

  • DL Josh Paschal (knee)

Questionable

  • WR Josh Reynolds (back)

Will play

  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow)

  • D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder)

  • WR DJ Chark (ankle)

  • OL Frank Ragnow (foot)

Notes: The Lions players listed as out are all starters. 

