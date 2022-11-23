Bills at Lions: 5 things to watch for during Week 12’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their regular season journey on the road against the Detroit Lions in Week 12.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are five things to watch for during Thanksgiving’s Bills-Lions matchup:

Short week difficulties?

Playing on Thanksgiving is all fun and well, but the short work could cause some difficulties. Both teams will face this challenges, but each could respond differently.

Last week, Buffalo had a bit of a shortened, or at least changed week, because of their game being moved due to snow. Bare minimum, the Bills looked rusty early. Does that happen again?

We can also look at this as a positive. Buffalo is battle tested.

Is the elbow issue gone?

While the Bills and Josh Allen himself are saying that his elbow hasn’t been an issue, it still has been a curious situation. On occasion, Allen has missed the mark uncharacteristically.

Plus, he certainly appears to be dealing with some confidence issues in the red zone.

Early this week before heading to Detroit there was a positive update. Allen no longer was wearing a brace on his injured throwing elbow. That’s a positive sign which could help the QB get back on the right path.

Can Tre'Davious suit up a year later?

Cornerback Tre’Davious White’s status is becoming very curious. He has been cleared to play but has been active yet on game day. Some are starting to wonder if it’s a mental thing keeping him off the field.

In Week 11, the Bills saw their cornerbacks struggle. Rookie Christian Benford and Dane Jackson gave up plays. Xavier Rhodes, called up from the practice squad, even rotated in.

A perfect time for White to return would be now. Which also would be almost a year exactly after his original knee injury on Thanksgiving 2021.

Does the Bills defense make the difference?

The Bills have the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 28.1 points per game. The Lions are surprisingly pretty close behind at 25.0.

Each and every game Buffalo’s defense could “make a difference.” Considering how both of these teams have offenses that can score, the Bills effort defensively could be the winning factor here. Especially since Detroit struggles defensively in their own right.

The Bills allow 17.4 points per game on defense, the fifth-lowest number in the NFL. The Lions allow 28.2 per game, the worst in the league.

A balanced offense

In terms of a pure rushing attack, the Bills were very impressive last week against the Browns. Both Devin Singletary and rookie James Cook had 86 rushing yards.

Can the Bills replicate that balanced attack? Not only will take take pressure off of Allen under center, it will keep the Lions defense on their heels, too.

