Bills at Lions: 3 key matchups in Week 12

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Detroit Lions in their upcoming Week 12 game.

Even with it being a fun Thanksgiving showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Thursday’s Bills-Lions meeting:

CB Taron Johnson vs. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In a Lions offense that’s surprisingly high scoring in 2022, St. Brown leads the way. He has a team-high 594 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

St. Brown does plenty of work out of the slot. Enter Taron Johnson, who will be crucial for the Bills in terms of slowing him down.

DT Ed Oliver vs. OL Frank Ragnow

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Lions are banged up in the middle of their offensive line. Both starting guards, Evan Brown and Jonah Jackson, are listed on their injury report this week and might not play. That puts huge emphasis on the experience of center Frank Ragnow to figure it out for Detroit. Ragnow, in his own right, is the fourth-best center in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Last week, the Bills defensive line played a masterclass against the Cleveland Browns. Oliver was in the middle of that and this could be another good one for him.

OL Dion Dawkins vs. DE Aidan Hutchinson

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively, the Lions are brutal. They allow the most points-per-game of any team in the league. But their first-round rookie off the edge, Aidan Hutchinson, has come as advertised.

He’s been a game changer with 5.5 sacks and even two interceptions. Hutchinson can do a lot, and Dawkins will see plenty of him.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire