Bills on life without Von Miller: ‘We’ve got some guys that will step up’

The unfortunate news was delivered to linebacker Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills that he had indeed suffered an ACL tear in his knee and would miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

General manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media breaking down the injury timeline that led to the surprise news, while head coach Sean McDermott spoke about how much Miller means to the team.

“Very unfortunate situation for Von, obviously, and our team,” McDermott said to the press. “We care for him, obviously, like we would any player. We know how much this means to him in terms of playing and being with the team. So, we look forward to getting him back, obviously, off the field for the rest of the season and his leadership. And we’re certainly thinking about him as he recovers here.”

Miller has since expressed optimism, while his teammates have commented to the media on the impact of the surprise news.

“Obviously when you lose someone to that caliber, it’s always tough on the football team,” LB Tremaine Edmunds said. “In particular, our side of the ball defensively, just because of what he brought to the table.”

Miller’s absence is being felt on the other side of the ball as well, though he’s making his presence felt off the field despite the injury.

“He’s doing everything he can to help this team win football games,” QB Josh Allen said of Miller. “Obviously that’s going to be a different role for him now. But make no mistake about it, we’re going to miss him. He’s definitely a difference-maker on the field, but we’ve got some guys that will step up and try to fill those roles as best as possible. Again, we’re all keeping him in our hearts and our thoughts right now and hopefully we can get him back soon and love up on him and show him how much he means to us.”

Edmunds, the team’s defensive leader, spoke about how some of the other members of his unit being tasked with the responsibility of filling Miller’s void is an opportunity to make a difference for Buffalo.

Story continues

“It gives other guys in the locker the ability to come in and step up,” Edmunds added. “Guys like A.J. Epenesa, guys like Shaq Lawson, Greg (Rousseau), and I know those guys are excited for the challenge and for the opportunity.”

Beane expressed confidence in the younger players on the Bills roster to contribute in Miller’s absence as well. “With Von out, these young guys will step up,” the GM said, while coach McDermott also described it as “an opportunity for guys to step up.”

“Guys are going to roll,” DT Jordan Phillips added via the team’swebsite. “This is what this team is built on. This is how Brandon (Beane) built the team, for guys to be ready to go.”

Continuing to work towards making the playoffs and the ultimate goal of a Super Bowl remained in focus for the Bills as their resolve.

“The only way is forward,” Allen added. “Guys are going to step up, and collective leaders will come together and try to … diminish his absence as much as possible.”

In the end, losing Miller is a blow to the Bills but not one they, including Miller himself, believe can’t be overcome. His coaches and teammates are approaching it as an opportunity for the team to step up in his absence and continue winning.

“There is going to be adversity every step of the way,” continued Allen. “Luckily we’ve got the guys that we do in this locker room … To use leadership and to go out there and, like Von says, ‘Don’t blink.’ … Our main focus right now is trying to go 1-0 this next week against the Jets, who we’ve already lost to. That’s our mindset. That’s going to be our mindset going forward. Just win every week.”

The team will have their opportunity to do just that against the Jets as they travel from New Jersey to face the Bills Sunday in Orchard Park.

Related

Bills' Josh Allen gives early thoughts on Joe Burrow, Bengals (video) Bills' Josh Allen on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'That would be pretty cool' Former Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be criminally charged by San Diego DA

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire